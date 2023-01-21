Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Sultan Bin Zayed Polo Cup will launch its third edition next Monday, which is organized by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, at Sultan Bin Zayed Stadium, with the participation of 8 teams, with a rate of 4-6 Handicap, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Council. The Sports Club and the Polo Federation, and the strategic partner of the Emirates Heritage Club and the Jannah Hotels and Resorts Group.

The management of the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club announced the details of the event during the press conference, which was attended by Saeed bin Hofan Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, Khaled Saeed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Ghantoot Club and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Championship, Saeed Al Mannai, Heritage Advisor at the Emirates Heritage Club, and Ashraf Okasha, Legal Adviser and Director of Affairs. The legal entity of the Jannah Hotels and Resorts Group, Nasser Al Shamsi, member of the club’s board of directors, captain of the Ghantoot polo team, and Santiago Torreguitar, representative of the Polo Federation.

The draw for the tournament resulted in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, Ancora and Anningsley Park in the first group, and Ben Dre, the “defending champion”, Lamar, Sarissa and Bansali, in the second group, and Ancora will meet in the opening round against English Park Farm, and Ghantoot with Abu Dhabi in an “early summit”.

Saeed bin Hofan Al Mansouri said: Organizing the tournament based on the directives of His Highness the President of the Club, for which the club prepared under the slogan “Loyalty to the People of Giving”, and the continuation of the tournament confirms that the club is committed to the societal role in preserving heritage, especially since the tournament witnesses community activities on its sidelines.

Khaled Saeed Al Marzouqi said: The club prepared well to organize the event, which represents a kind of loyalty to every loyal person who contributed to building his country and making his people happy.

Saeed Al-Mannai confirmed the great success of the large and important annual championship, which has reached its third edition, and bears the name of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in memory of his fragrant biography and his great efforts in highlighting the country’s heritage, and his well-known interest in heritage sports, especially equestrian.

He said: We affirm our support for everything that preserves the authentic Emirati heritage, inspires young people and consolidates their national identity, and this is expressed by the club’s participation in the distinguished event, as participation includes an integrated heritage village, which includes various activities such as handicrafts, popular foods, camel activities, falconry and an exhibition. For the club’s heritage and cultural publications, an exhibition of pictures of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and much more.

Nasser Al Shamsi pointed out the importance of the tournament, which falls within the main activity of the Ghantoot Club, and said: The club’s board of directors, headed by His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is now planning a more ambitious stage, confirming the club’s leadership in polo since the nineties, benefiting from its huge facilities.

He added that Ghantoot will not be an easy catch in the tournament, although it pushes the national players, in order to provide them with experience and preparation for the most expensive tournament, the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, indicating that the tournament matches will not conflict with the Dubai Silver Cup for Polo held in the Al Habtoor Club, because the rate of the handicap is variable. Also, the match days are different in the two tournaments, so that everyone can follow them.