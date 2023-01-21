As you have certainly noticed, regardless of whether you are a technician or a simple user, the computer world is dismayed by the English language, indeed, we could even say that this language is omnipresent in the computer world.

Because? The origins of the computer, as well as of information technology itself, are mostly linked to the Anglo-Saxon world, see the history of Alan Turingconsidered one of the fathers of modern computing.

Although very often some words in English in the computer field are used mostly inappropriately, often abused (in the video game field we don’t talk about them), it must be said, however, that if you are a technician (but also a slightly more experienced user than the average) you will have realized how some information in Italian is not easily available, often even impossible to find.

Difficult to orientate well in the computer world if you don’t know the English language

Indeed many sites of the biggest companies often they don’t even have a section in Italian and you have to make do with English (or other languages, if you know any).

Without beating about the bush, let’s now see some reasons why if you want to know this field for good know this language well not it is by no means an optional requirement.

1. Tutorials are often better done and quicker

For example, you are looking for a tutorial to use photoshop, you have searched far and wide and yet some tutorials in Italian seem like bricks to you, go to YouTube and notice that if an Italian-language video lasts 16 minutes, the English-language video will last 12 and probably, in addition to being more expeditious, it even delves into more things.

This is due to the fact that while Italian needs “round the bush” due to a complex grammar, English grammar allows you to further simplify concepts, which is actually much more difficult in our language.

2. Programming languages ​​all use English terms

If you want to learn to program in C++, C, Python and whoever has the most, put them among commands such as “switch-case”, “do-while” of C and C++, and other thousands of functions and commands, it is almost impossible to understand what do you do while programming if you don’t know the english language.

3. Availability of information

Very often some information is not found in Italian and, if it is possible to find it, it is often very fragmentary; searching in English on search engines not only do you have a better chance of finding information that is not available in our language, but it is often also easier to be able to interact (on forums, social networks, etc.) with people who possess this information.

On this I can give a recent example regarding a laptop that I had at home for years. Although I found a compatible more powerful processor and installed it as well, I ran into a particular problem: I needed to install a modified BIOS version to make the BIOS compatible with the new processor.

After searches in Italian did not give any results; however, searching in English I came across a forum where they were talking about this topic, I downloaded the modded update to the BIOS and solved the problem, consequently increasing the calculation capacity of that old laptop.

4. Many software do not have the translation into Italian

Let’s face it: many programs have never even had Italian among the selectable languages ​​and you have to make do with English.

Trivially a software like QuickCpu that monitors your CPU’s activity is only in English, but many professional programs are as well.

5. English unlocks further job opportunities for you

Needless to say, this doesn’t just apply to the computer field per se, but to many other fields of work.

6. Tons of more entertainment is unlocked for you

Not only will computer science be “easier” for you, but you will be able to follow videos on YouTube that were previously unintelligible, watch films in their original language and notice things you had not noticed before, and play video games that you could not previously play due to of understanding the text.

7. Make new contacts

In the IT field, whether professional or not, it is always good to be able to have new contacts, new people to deal with and from whom to get information: the English language can help you with this too.

As you can see it is possible to be computer technicians or expert users even without English, but the thing it will be much more difficult for you, remember this!