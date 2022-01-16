Some things are meant to stay in the tutorial, or at most, in your first few hours of play.

When we reach the final hours of a video game, we usually have the best weapons and abilities at our disposal. Especially in RPG games, we notice a great evolution on the characters we control for tens of hours, but at the same time, some mechanics or functions that introduced us to the title during its first hours, are usually forgotten.

Without ceasing to be useful in some unusual plane, the examples that we are going to list are not very used by gamers, because they are replaced by something more useful and powerful, or, they only make the experience more frustrating during our gaming sessions. Whether it’s an item, move, ability, or mechanic, you’ll hardly know of someone who makes constant use of what you’re about to read.

The knife from Resident Evil Outside of the occasional puzzle, the knife from the early Resident Evil titles will go unnoticed by the average gamer. As long as you have ammo in your reserves, this item is basically useless for defense. Initial attacks on Pokémon Your Charmander’s scratch won’t get you very far. Once the most powerful attacks are learned, the initial movements in Pokémon are practically useless, since they have few advantages over the new ones. Bloodborne Shields They may be guardian angels in Dark Souls, but Bloodborne is another story. Shields in this title are among the worst secondary weapon options, and even their official descriptions detail that they are useless. Metal Gear Solid cigarettes Snake found a use for his cigarettes in this first PlayStation title, but once you find the thermal goggles, they take a backseat. An interesting object that gives personality to the protagonist, but nothing more. Joke characters in fighting games With attacks and other intentionally bad moves, joke characters in fighting titles are, to no one’s surprise, the least used. As the name suggests, few serious gamers bother to use them. The Deku sticks in TLOZ: Ocarina of Time Deku sticks are used during the first few hours of Ocarina of Time to light torches and complete puzzles. Later, they are almost entirely replaced by arrows and the Fire of Din, let alone used as weapons. The ‘Libra’ spell in Final Fantasy VIII Although useful during the first sections of the game, Libra becomes useless after meeting most of the enemies. The spell lets you know your opponents’ weaknesses, and that’s basically all it does. TLOZ Spinner: Twilight Princess The boss battle where you use this item is amazing, but after? The Twilight Princess Spinner has very little use for the rest of the adventure, as there are better weapons and means of transportation that you can use.

Even if they are not the most prominent in popular opinion, these examples can do more interesting the sessions of their respective titles. Players looking to challenge themselves, like the speedrunner who finished Sekiro blindfolded, are the ones who find the most utility out of these items, mechanics, and more.

