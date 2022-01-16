Some things are meant to stay in the tutorial, or at most, in your first few hours of play.
When we reach the final hours of a video game, we usually have the best weapons and abilities at our disposal. Especially in RPG games, we notice a great evolution on the characters we control for tens of hours, but at the same time, some mechanics or functions that introduced us to the title during its first hours, are usually forgotten.
Without ceasing to be useful in some unusual plane, the examples that we are going to list are not very used by gamers, because they are replaced by something more useful and powerful, or, they only make the experience more frustrating during our gaming sessions. Whether it’s an item, move, ability, or mechanic, you’ll hardly know of someone who makes constant use of what you’re about to read.
Even if they are not the most prominent in popular opinion, these examples can do more interesting the sessions of their respective titles. Players looking to challenge themselves, like the speedrunner who finished Sekiro blindfolded, are the ones who find the most utility out of these items, mechanics, and more.
Leave a Reply