Adopted by 8 different families, in the end Sasha always returned to the shelter: everyone would have given up with her, but not these volunteers

What we tell you today is the story of Sasha, a wonderful little dog who is as beautiful as unfortunately unfortunate. Since she was born, think that she has had to change 8 houses, never managing to find the family and the ideal place to live happily for the rest of her life. Some volunteers from an association, however, do not have the slightest intention of throwing in the towel with her.

The life of this beautiful little dog was by no means easy. It was saved when he was only a few weeks old, from a abusive dog breeding in Utah.

Since then, approx 5 different families they adopted her and took her home with them. But every time, due to some quirks in his character, they have it always brought back.

The sixth house the puppy arrived in really looked like the perfect one. A very kind man, who lived alone, took her to his big house and within a few months the two formed a truly extraordinary bond. Unfortunately, about a year after the adoption, the man is died suddenly, forcing the volunteers to take Sasha back.

The months went by and still two other families they tried to adopt the dog. Also including a friend of the kind former owner. The latter, however, not having a large enough house, in the end he had to renounce.

Sasha deserves her happiness

Everyone would surrendered. Eight unsuccessful attempts would have effectively made anyone throw in the towel. But certainly the volunteers of the Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana they don’t think so.

They enrolled the puppy to a training course, to try to correct those sides of his character marked by the sad past he had.

Today she is still a lot jealous of its spaces and especially of his food, but he’s learning great how to behave around other people and other dogs.

Volunteers advise that, at least initially, it would be better to find her a home in which there are no other dogs or children. But at this rate, Sasha will soon be ready to be okay in any situation.

This beautiful little dog will continue to wait patiently that his ideal family shows up at the door of the shelter. She deserves to find her happy place in the world and we are convinced that her happy ending will soon come.