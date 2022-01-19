Loris Karius is a delightful old-time boy. If he has to be wrong, he is old fashioned wrong. He is not like one of the colleagues who have who knows what number behind their back and the ball between their feet, they place it badly – vain – and prepare the irreparable. Loris Karius has become a Youtube hero with the number one on his shirt and a couple of blunders that we can fully say ducks, as we have always said, in that famous Liverpool Champions Cup final against Real Madrid: a postponement wretch with his hands and fingers folded on a shot from afar.