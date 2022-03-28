Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wahda Football Company revealed the organization of the 20th edition of the Zayed Cup for Juniors, from 4 to 14 April, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Al Wahda Club, and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Eight clubs will participate in the tournament, 4 of which are local, namely Al Wahda, Al Ain, Al Jazira and Baniyas, along with Eindhoven of the Netherlands, Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, Partizan of Serbia and Jelena of Slovakia. .

This was revealed at the press conference held today, in the presence of Rashid Al Zaabi, President of Al Wahda Football Company, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Abdul Baset Al Hammadi, Board Member of the Company, Director of the Course.

Al Zaabi said: The tournament is held during the holy month of Ramadan, and we invite everyone to encourage young players to attend the matches, and we also hope that all participating teams will achieve the desired technical gains, which is the goal of all of us. With the youngsters, and the course continued successfully to supply the Emirates football in general and unity in particular with talents, thanks to the interest and care of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then the successes continued under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and we must not forget that the course presented many players who became stars in the major leagues.

He added: We thank the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support of the tournament and the clubs of the emirate, and in the sector of the Sunni stages, where during the same session, another championship for under-17 teams is being hosted by Baniyas Club, and this makes efforts to integrate between the clubs.

For his part, Abdul Baset Al Hammadi said: We thank His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan for directing the course, and for his support of the Academy and its teams, and we thank the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for the support and thanks extend to all contributors to the success of the tournament in the club, which represents one of the prestigious courses for the junior sector, We are fortunate because we played in it in its beginnings and refined it before we played for the first team, and currently we are focusing on giving the young players the opportunity to have contact with different technical schools, and we hope that everyone will achieve the desired technical benefits from this course.