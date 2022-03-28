There McLaren his ‘no’ moment continues after the shocking start to the season in Bahrain, confirming his difficulties also in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Contrary to what happened in Sakhir, the British team can however console itself with the team’s first placement in the points in 2022 and Lando Norris, 7thbut still has to deal with the retirement of Daniel Ricciardoforced to park his MCL36 at the entrance to the pit lane due to mechanical problems.

In this way, therefore, the Woking manufacturer can leave Jeddah with the guarantee of 6 points pocketed, however insufficient to restore a climate of total general serenity as regards the competitiveness of the car: “I think that we can be satisfied with the seventh place and of these six points – commented Norris – this was today’s goal. We would have liked to climb to sixth position, and perhaps it was possible, but we are satisfied anyway. It’s a real shame for Daniel, because we could have had two cars in the points, and that would have made the day much more profitable. It’s nice to see there was a little more pace in the car today, and we can still make progress. But we’re not where we want to be yet, so we’ll keep pushing “.

Weekend still to be forgotten for Ricciardo, already ‘condemned’ by a penalty of three positions on the grid at the end of qualifying. In the race, after a good performance that would have nominated him for a place in the top 10, it was instead the car that prevented him from continuing to the checkered flag: “The end result was obviously not what I wanted – said the Australian – but this weekend was more promising and we performed better on this track. We are not yet where we want to be, but this was a small step in the right direction. Without the problem that ended my race we could have had both cars in the top ten. It’s good to see Lando get some points for the team after a good fight. We still have a lot to improve, but we are in a better position than Bahrain. So, let’s take note of this and we will continue to work ”.