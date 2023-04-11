“The lord of the skies 8”, the successful Telemundo soap opera, left fans speechless with its 57th episode. The explosive encounter between Aurelio Casillas and the DEA tied up several loose ends, but also with the possibility of discovering who betrayed the protagonist.

A few hours before the program launches its chapter 58, we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it.

Watch here the advance of chapter 58 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 58?

Chapter 58 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this monday april 10. Fan expectations are high, while patience is short after the episode’s release was delayed on Telemundo.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “The lord of the skies 8” from 9.00 p.m. Next, we leave you more schedules depending on the country from where you are.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 58?

Chapter 58 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” can be seen LIVE on Telemundo. In the following lines we leave you the channels, according to your country.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×58 ONLINE?

If you are looking to watch “El señor de los cielos” 8×58 ONLINE, you can find the chapter through the Telemundo mobile application (available for iOS and Android). Through streaming, you can use the Peacock platform (available only for the United States). Also, you can use YouTube; but you have to wait until the next day to see the full episodes.

