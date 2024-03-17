Arrests of protesters against President Vladimir Putin marked the 3rd and final day of the election

At least 74 people were arrested in Russia this Sunday (17 March 2024) for demonstrating against President Vladimir Putin, 71, on the 3rd and final day of the country's presidential elections. The arrests took place in 17 Russian cities, including the capital Moscow. The information is from the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Protesters were arrested during a protest called “Noon Against Putin”, in which people waited until noon local time to vote. The demonstration was supported by the widow of Alexey Navalny, the Russian leader's most recent opponent. Navalny died in a Siberian prison in February this year.

Even with a turbulent political climate with protests and Ukrainian attacks in southern Russia, Putin won the elections and will remain in charge of the country at least until 2030. According to Russian state TV, the Russian leader received 87.15% of the votes.

Since 1999, Putin has alternated between the roles of prime minister and president. In 2020, the Russian leader enacted a change to the Constitution. The measure allows him to stay in power until 2036 if he wins this year's elections and the 2030 election.