The Russian people cannot be intimidated or suppressed: this is demonstrated by the record turnout in the presidential elections. This was stated by Vladimir Putin at his campaign headquarters on the night of March 18 after the end of voting. In his opinion, such active participation of Russians in the elections is due to the drama of the current situation, since the country is defending its development with arms in hand. The President also identified key tasks for the new term – resolving issues related to the special operation on Ukraine strengthening defense capability, as well as implementing the provisions of the message to the Federal Assembly. As the president said, answering a question from Izvestia, tomorrow he will meet with his three opponents and discuss the voting results. Who has already congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory and what the current president responded to the opposition – in the Izvestia article.

How Vladimir Putin assessed the first results of the election campaign

On the last day of the presidential elections, March 17, Vladimir Putin arrived at Gostiny Dvor close to midnight, where his campaign headquarters had been actively working all these days. First of all, he thanked the volunteers, emphasizing that the small number of complaints indicates the high quality of their work. The current head added that he was pleased to be with his colleagues and like-minded people that evening.

“I want to thank all Russian citizens who came to the polling stations and voted. The source of power in the country is the Russian people. The single will of the people is formed from the votes of each citizen, – said Vladimir Putin.

By midnight, the overall picture of the final elections was clear: Vladimir Putin was in the lead by a serious margin. After processing 80% of the protocols, he received 87.15% of the votes. Nikolai Kharitonov was in second place with 4.22% of the votes, Vladislav Davankov was in third with 4.04% of the votes, and Leonid Slutsky was in fourth with 3.16% of the votes.

— Of course, we have many tasks ahead. But when we were consolidated, and I think that it became clear to everyone: no matter who and how much they wanted to intimidate us, whoever and how they wanted to suppress us, our will, our consciousness – no one has ever succeeded in anything like this in history. It didn’t work out now and it won’t work out in the future. Never,” he emphasized at a meeting with volunteers.

Journalists were interested in Vladimir Putin’s opinion about the past campaign. According to him, the high turnout in the elections was a record 74.22%. — is connected with the “dramatic nature of the situation” and the fact that Russia is defending its development with arms in hand. And one of the key tasks of the new presidential term will be not only plans for the development of Russia, which were previously announced in the message to the Federal Assembly, but also resolving issues related to the special operation in Ukraine, as well as strengthening the country’s defense capability.

Vladimir Putin promised that personnel decisions, which by law must be approved after the elections, will be made later, without fuss, in working hours – there are 2.5 months for this. However, he noted that he positively assesses the work of the government, the Central Bank and his administration.

Answering a question from Izvestia, the head of state specifically focused on the political picture that emerged after the elections. Already on Monday, March 18, he intends to meet with his rivals in the presidential race and discuss its results. Commenting on them to journalists, the head of state first of all noted the representative of the New People party Vladislav Davankov and positively assessed his plans to create favorable conditions for business development.

Referring to the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Liberal Democratic Party, the president recalled that “their electorate is, first of all, a patriotic electorate.” According to the current leader, a significant part of communist voters voted for him because of the current situation, but the party's electoral base has not decreased.

The foreign press was also present at the press conference, which, as the president himself noted, asked “tricky” questions. Among them, politician Boris Nadezhdin was not allowed to participate in the elections. However, Vladimir Putin explained his withdrawal from the presidential race only by unsatisfactory work in preparation for participation in the campaign. Previously, Boris Nadezhdin was unable to provide the required number of correctly executed signatures to the CEC.

Vladimir Putin also responded to those who tried to disrupt the election process by staining ballot boxes with green paint.

— Some spoiled ballots. This is bad, because if you yourself don’t want to vote or want to trust the candidate you think is right, or simply don’t vote if you don’t like anyone, that’s one thing. And if you decide to spoil those people who came and considered it necessary for themselves to vote, and you don’t give a damn about their position, then this is bad,” he said.

The President generally touched upon the behavior of the opposition, which called for voting against him. He jokingly praised them, emphasizing that any calls and campaigning for voting is good. Next, Vladimir Putin for the first time commented on the death in the colony of Alexei Navalny, saying that shortly before his death he agreed to exchange him for prisoners in the West. Vladimir Putin clarified that he was ready to put forward only one condition: “we will exchange him and so that he does not return.” “But this (the death of people – Izvestia) happens, nothing can be done about it. That’s life,” the head of state concluded.

Even before the official election results, many began to recognize the unconditional victory of Vladimir Putin. All three candidates in the presidential race did this – Vladislav Davankov, Nikolai Kharitonov and Leonid Slutsky. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega also congratulated the current leader.

The initiative in the Northeast Military District zone belongs entirely to the Russian Federation

Half of the questions traditionally related to the Ukrainian crisis and relations with the West. The initiative in the special operation zone belongs entirely to the Russian Armed Forces, progress is being made every day, Vladimir Putin emphasized. He said that Russian troops are “shredding” the enemy in some sectors of the front.

He also commented on the attacks of sabotage groups on the Russian Federation, which intensified during the elections. In attempts to enter Russian territory, enemy DRGs lost about 800 people, the president said, commenting on the actions of the Russian Volunteer Corps (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

— The total number is somewhere around 2.5 thousand people. Now they are being thrown like meat into meat assaults, that’s for sure, in this case you can say so, on the state border. The enemy's losses are very large, – Putin told reporters.

He noted that a total of 1.5 thousand people were used in attempted attacks from Kyiv. The enemy concentrated about 5 thousand people in the border area and the immediate rear. However, their losses during attacks on the Russian border area are about 40%, of which 35% are irrevocable.

– If they like it that way, then in principle it suits us, because they attack mindlessly. This is such a meat grinder for them. Well, it’s even beneficial for us. Let them try. This means there will be fewer personnel with whom we will have to participate in hostilities in other sections of the contact line,” he noted.

Russia, taking into account the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Belgorod region, at some point may create a “sanitary zone” in the adjacent territories of Ukraine. According to him, in this case, even foreign weapons, which are mainly used by the Ukrainian army, will not be able to cross the zone.

Despite this, Moscow still supports peace negotiations on Ukraine, but only if the negotiators seriously want to build relations, and not because the enemy is running out of ammunition, Vladimir Putin again warned. commenting on French leader Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a truce in Ukraine during the Olympics in Paris. According to Vladimir Putin, France could play a role in the peace process, and this opportunity has not yet been lost.