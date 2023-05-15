Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

Split

Archaeologists come across a stone road deep in the sea. It was built by human hands 7,000 years ago and led to a settlement that has since disappeared.

Soline (Croatia) – It is an amazing find that archaeologists are making in the sea of ​​Croatia off the island of Korčula: deep off the coastal town of Soline, they came across a formation of carefully assembled stones on the seabed. It is a sunken road, as the scientists explain.

The stone path, about four meters wide, apparently once connected a prehistoric settlement, which is now also below the sea surface, with the coast of today’s island of Korčula. The archaeologists came across the building at a depth of about four to five meters.

An aerial view of the sunken city and the narrow road leading to it © University of Zadar

People used the road 7,000 years ago – it connected a settlement to the Croatian island of Korcula

Because it was buried under layers of sea mud, it has been preserved over the millennia. Divers from the University of Zadar have now uncovered the street with special tools. The researchers were able to determine the approximate age of the settlement from the remains of wood found, which were also preserved in the mud.

Scientists estimate that the settlement and thus the trail were built around 4,900 BC. This means that around 7,000 years ago people used and walked around the now sunken road, as the University of Zadar explains on the social media platform Facebook.

Sunken road discovered in the Mediterranean – sensational find off the Croatian coast

According to this, it goes back to the culture of the Hvar people, who were once settled in the Adriatic region. On the other side of the island, the scientists also discovered another settlement that appears to be very similar to the one in Soline Bay. Archaeologists also found stone blades, stone axes and offerings there, according to the University of Zadar.

In addition to the many ancient sites, Croatia is also known for its fantastically beautiful islands, which invite you to swim with their deep blue sea. The island of Rab, for example, not only boasts history but also impressive nature. Visiting the country will also soon be easier as Croatia is now a Euro and Schengen country.