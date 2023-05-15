Club Deportivo Guadalajara confirmed its good moment and that without a doubt they have the best team of their last five six years, they eliminated their staunch rival, Atlas from the quarterfinals and advanced to the semifinals, for which it was confirmed that they will once again have a great confrontation with the confirmation of the National Classic against Club América.
So the right side of the Sacred Flock, Alan MozoHe did not hesitate to show the confidence he has in his team and took the opportunity to send a message to the Eagles.
“We cannot stop doing that, it is our DNA, our identity and we are going for the championship (…) This is game by game. The defeat in the League had hurt us and next week is our revenge ”, he assured for Chivas TV.
Once again we will have a National Classic in the Liguilla, this time before the grand final. In the absence of confirmation, the series will surely be played on Thursday and Sunday. The first leg in Guadalajara from the Akron and the return in Mexico City from the Azteca Stadium.
El Rebaño Sagrado and the Águilas met on matchday 12 of the regular phase at the home of chiverío, and it was the Azulcrema team that took the victory by a final score of 2-4, so the team of Veljko Paunovic You will have a chance for revenge.
