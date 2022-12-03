There are 7 lies that can reduce determination, will and determination to achieve success, and you must stop believing them in order to move forward positively:

Everyone will laugh at me

There is a secret that will ease the feeling of failure, and it lies in the conviction that no one cares if you fail.

The solution is always to start over and try again. Every failure means a new step towards success.

The result will not be good enough

Success criteria differ from person to person, and the evaluation of the degree of attainment of a satisfactory outcome varies among people.

Anything you start in life, you will have two options with it, either you will succeed, or you will have the opportunity to learn something that will help you succeed in something later.

It’s too late – I’m too old

Success never knows age, and achieving dreams is linked to your determination and will, regardless of the years that have passed from your life.

I am very good at doing this job

Thinking that you can do everything very well is one of the biggest obstacles on the road to success.

It must be implicitly acknowledged that we are not able to perform all tasks with the same level of quality.

The support that people may receive from parents, that they are very smart and capable of achieving achievements with the least possible effort, is considered one of the most common lies that dominate the minds of children and prevent them from achieving success.

I Cant Handle This

Some people say that they cannot achieve their dreams because they cannot afford it, this is true in some cases, but in general there are many who are not willing to give up a lot of secondary things in order to support their dreams and push them to come true.

Someone else might have already thought of that

Yes indeed, someone else might have already thought of all that I had imagined, but they could not do so because they had allowed all those previous lies to control them.

I already tried it

This is the most dangerous lie of all, and although there are exceptions to every rule, most of the time “I really tried it” is an indication that someone is not really looking for a solution, but rather is looking for excuses not to follow the difficult paths that might lead to a solution.

In conclusion, people should not fall in love with lies that can hinder the journey of success, and be patient, confident, persistent and learn lessons in order to achieve dreams satisfactorily.