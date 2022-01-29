Adama Traoré returns home. The Spanish winger arrives on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season and becomes the third reinforcement of FC Barcelona in this winter market.
Trained in the lower categories of the club, Traoré became the seventh player to leave La Masía but ended up returning to Barça. Let’s see who the previous ones were.
Albert Ferrer was the first academy player to leave La Masía and then return. The former player was trained in the lower categories and after three seasons at Barcelona B he was loaned to Tenerife in January 1990. Upon his return he became part of the Barça first team where he remained until 1998.
One of the legends in the history of Espanyol, the eternal rival was formed in the lower categories. In 1995 he made the jump to the first team where he remained until 1998 when he signed for Lazio. After an injury he was loaned to Olympique de Marseille and during the 2000/2001 season he returned to play for Barcelona on loan. After breaking ties with Lazio, in 2002 he signed for Espanyol.
Before becoming one of the best centre-backs in the world, Gerard Piqué had to leave Barcelona behind. After passing through the lower categories in 2004, he signed for Manchester United forming his first contract as a professional. In 2006 he was loaned to Zaragoza and in 2008 Pep Guardiola bought him back for Barcelona.
Cesc Fábregas began his career in the youth categories of Barça forming part of a generation that included Messi and Piqué himself, among others. In 2003 he signed for Arsenal where he spent 8 seasons becoming the captain of the team. In 2011 he would reunite with his former teammates from La Masía for three seasons before leaving for the Premier again, this time with Chelsea.
Another player from the current squad who had to find an opportunity outside of Barcelona to come back stronger is Jordi Alba. The winger, after seven years at La Masía, went to Cornellá and later to Valencia. After three seasons at Mestalla, Barça signed him in 2012 and since then he has not moved from the left-back.
Gerard Deulofeu made his debut with the Barça first team in 2011 and after two seasons in which he failed to find his place in Guardiola’s team, he went on loan to Everton, Sevilla and in 2015 again to Everton as a transfer. In 2017, Barcelona executed the buyback option they had for him, but given the lack of opportunities, they gave him to Watford in January 2018 and at the end of the season he was transferred again.
Adama Traoré has just joined this list. The Spanish player was trained in the lower categories of Barcelona and came to play 4 games with the first team. In 2015 he headed to the Premier at the hands of Aston Villa and returned to what was his home on loan from the Wolves until the end of the season.
