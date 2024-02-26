Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE champions achieved outstanding results in the Qatar Jet Ski Championship, which was held in its third round last weekend on Katara Beach, with the large participation of professionals from around the world in four main categories of the tournament.

Our heroes won seven podiums out of 12 podiums, to have the lion's share of the podiums.

The UAE nationals dominated the top three places in the “GP Standing Professionals” category, with Sultan Al Hammadi in first place, Salman Al Awadhi in second place, and Omar Abdullah Rashid in third place, and in the “Sitting Stock” category, Emirati dominance continued with Abdullah Al Hammadi coming. In first place, Amer Huwair came second, and Salman Al-Awadhi came in third place.

The dominance continued in the exhibition movements category, with Rashid Al Mulla achieving first place, and the best demonstration, among all the participants, bringing the total to 7 medals for the Emirates, in this international participation, while in the professional sitting category, our hero Khalifa with weapons, came in sixth place, and Rashid Al Tayer in eleventh place. .

Jamal Al Janahi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Marine Sports Federation, congratulated all the winners of the Qatar Championship, stressing that the excellence of the Emirati people in the competition is a natural extension of the great successes and excellence achieved by the champions in the various jet ski championships. He said: “The success of the Emirati professionals in this championship is the result of what The UAE International Aquabike Championship and various marathons also offer it on the local agenda, which has contributed to providing our children with skill and experience and thus achieving titles in various international competitions.

Jamal Al Janahi stressed that the participation of UAE racers will not stop at the Qatar Championship, as the federation aspires to have the champions participate in many upcoming international tournaments and to continue presenting the distinguished image of UAE marine sports in all international competitions.