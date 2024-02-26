Deputy sued the body against the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, for alleged use of public resources

The federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) said on Sunday night (25.Feb.2024) that it had sued the MP (Public Ministry) of São Paulo against the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). According to her, the document, filed jointly with the São Paulo councilor Luana Alves (Psol-SP), calls for an investigation to investigate the use of public money in the act carried out by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista.

The mayor was present at the event, but did not speak. “The use of public resources to participate in a coup that incites attacks against a PF investigation is scandalous [Polícia Federal] and the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]. Nunes will not make São Paulo a refuge for Bolsonarism”, wrote the deputy in the X (formerly Twitter).

The event was organized and fully paid for by pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Assembly of God Vitória em Cristo. In an interview with Power360the pastor stated that he spent almost R$100,000 out of his own pocket to pay for the event.

Bolsonaro's act on Sunday (Feb 25) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, was attended by at least 94 of the 97 politicians who were on the list of confirmed people compiled by the Power360. Three senators who had not confirmed their presence went to the event.

In total, there were 4 governors: Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO), Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and Romeo Zema (Novo-MG).

When speaking, Bolsonaro denied that there was an attempted coup d'état after the 2024 elections. He defended an amnesty project for “poor things” on the 8th of January – when the headquarters of the Three Powers were invaded and vandalized, in 2023.

The former Chief Executive said he seeks “pacification”, “putting the eraser in the past” is “way to live in peace”. He stated that, after leaving the Presidency, he left the country and did not seek to question the results of the polls.

The streets of Avenida Paulista began to be taken over on Sunday morning (Feb 25) by Bolsonaro supporters. Although the event was scheduled for 3pm, protesters dressed in green and yellow and with the Brazilian flag began to gather in front of the Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum) around 9am.

The group focused on the main trio, called “Daredevil”, where the former chief executive and allies spoke. Supporters sang evangelical songs, such as “Because he lives”performed by André Valadão, in addition to war cries, such as “I came for free” It is “Come back, Bolsonaro”.

