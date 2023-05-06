The aircraft show will be the final event he will witness on King Charles’ coronation day, by flying over Buckingham Palace.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, pilots from the three different air forces in the British armed forces will participate in the parade.

The British newspaper said that the air show this year will be much smaller than the one that witnessed the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, and 600 aircraft participated in it.

Among the aircraft participating in the parade were the “Wild Cat” of the Royal Navy, the “Apache” of the British Army, and the “Puma” used by the Royal Air Force.

The aircraft will vary between helicopters, transport, training and fast jets, and their movements will be shown in 14 displays.

The aircraft taking part in the parade last week conducted training exercises over the Royal Air Force College in Lincolnshire.

Airshows are expected to begin over the North Sea, before planes make their way across the east of the country, Essex and the capital, London.