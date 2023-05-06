













Dragon Ball: Henry Cavill becomes Bardock in a great fan art | EarthGamer

Yes, like Goku’s father, and the person responsible is an illustrator known as @g_reenzo. It is via his Instagram account that this person shared his creation, which has caught the attention of several people.

It doesn’t appear to be a three-dimensional model of Henry Cavill; not even a drawing and it gives the impression of being an edited image or montage based on a photograph of this actor.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: Toyotaro gives new life to one of Goku’s most fearsome enemies.

He then added the hair, armor, and other details to bring out the resemblance to Bardock. The result is interesting although this fan of dragonball he does not explain how he got this result. However, his profile provides some clues in this regard.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

There he mentions Adobe Photoshop as well as photo manipulation, so this design of Henry Cavill as Bardock from dragonball It is based on the above.

On his Instagram account, which is where he comes from this contribution, there are other samples of his work. But this is one of the best achieved that he has so far.

Over time it is possible that he will improve his technique even more and it will be necessary to be aware of his work.

What is Henry Cavill currently working on?

While this design of Henry Cavill as Bardock from dragonball is a fan’s dream, this actor devotes his attention to other projects. Currently, he has two movies in post-production.

Those are the cases of argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare; the first will come out this year and the second until 2024. As for the world of TV, he will return as Geralt de Rivia on June 29, 2023 in the third season of The Witcher from Netflix.

Fountain: Instagram.

But that will be his last involvement with this franchise. In any case, he already has another project related to a video-on-demand service available.

This is the one from Warhammer: 40,000the Amazon Prime Video series based on the miniatures and strategy game of the same name and in which he will not only act, but also produce.

But this program has not yet begun filming, nor are the other actors who will participate known; there is much to know.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.