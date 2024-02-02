Reda Saleem (Sharjah)

Our national wheelchair basketball team qualified for the final match, within the West Asian Paralympic Games currently being held at Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, after defeating Bahrain 57-42, in the semi-finals, to face Iraq, which won over Saudi Arabia 59-40 in the same round.

In the goalball competitions, Jordan qualified for the final match after defeating Qatar with a score of 10-5, and Iraq will face the winner over Saudi Arabia with a score of 11-5 in the semi-finals.

At the same time, the Iraqi delegation jumped to the top of the overall standings for the tournament after its players won 66 colored medals, 34 gold medals, 24 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals. The UAE came in second place with 66 medals, 23 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 23 medals. Bronze, Saudi Arabia came in third place with 48 medals (17 gold, 22 silver and 9 bronze), Bahrain came in fourth with 9 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 18 bronze medals, Jordan won 6 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals, and the Sultanate of Oman won 5 gold medals and 11 silver medals. 7 bronze medals, Syria 5 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals, Qatar 4 silver medals and 3 bronze medals, and Lebanon 2 silver medals and a bronze medal.

The table tennis competitions witnessed Saudi Arabia winning 8 colored medals, 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze. Iraq also won 7 colored medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. The Syrian team won a silver medal and a bronze medal, and the Jordanian team won a gold medal and a bronze medal. .

The competitions were attended by Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Women’s Sports Committee of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, President of the Bahrain Table Tennis Federation, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Anazi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs in Saudi Arabia. They were received by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, President of the Supreme Organizing Organization. For the course.

Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, member of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, President of the Bahrain Table Tennis Federation, extended her highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, for all the support His Highness provided to people of determination, expressing her happiness at being present in the event. The West Asian Paralympic Games, and she explained that the UAE and Sharjah in particular have begun to host tournaments and games for people of determination, due to the great facilities provided by Sharjah for this category, and all thanks to Al-Thiqa Club and its Board of Directors for hosting such global and regional tournaments and providing all facilities for all delegations and players.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, confirmed that Sharjah occupies an advanced global rank in organizing international tournaments, and is considered an essential destination for world champions to achieve new and qualifying records for Paralympic competitions.

Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Anazi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs in Saudi Arabia, expressed his pride in the levels presented by all the players participating in the tournament, especially the Saudis, throughout the days of the tournament, and their commitment and keenness to enrich the tournament through distinguished results, and their achievement of more than 40 different colored medals.