'60 Minutes' is Netflix's new hit and is already the most viewed film in several countries around the world. A few days after its premiere, this German film surpassed other important productions such as 'The Snow Society' and 'Lift'which competed for this title during the first three weeks of January. Emilio Sakraya is the star of this new proposal from the red 'N', which promises to make you experience all the action and tension of a story that shows us a father who will do everything to not lose custody of his daughter.

In the following note we will tell you what this film is about, which has already captured the attention of many and which aims to reign on the aforementioned streaming platform in the following months.

Watch the trailer for '60 Minutes' HERE

What is '60 Minutes' about?

'60 minutes' tells the story of Octavio Bergmann (Emilio Sakraya), a mixed martial arts fighter who only has 60 minutes to attend his daughter Leonie's birthday party, otherwise he will lose custody of her forever.

To achieve this, Octavio will have to abandon a fight; However, everything will get complicated when he faces a group of criminals, from whom he must escape at full speed through the streets of Berlin, which will lead the young man to challenge his limits in a race against time.

When does '60 Minutes' premiere on Netflix?

'60 minutes' arrived on the Netflix platform on Friday, January 19, 2024. Despite this, the film directed by Oliver Kienlewho wrote the script along with Philip Koch, quickly became the most viewed film on the streaming service in 25 countries.

Thus, '60 minutes' In a few days it surpassed 'Lift' and 'The Snow Society', successful films that competed for leadership in the top 10 worldwide for several weeks.

How long is the movie '60 Minutes'?

'60 minutes'or '60 minuten', as is its original name in German, has a duration of 89 minutes, which translates to a total of 1 hour and 29 minutes. Furthermore, as can be seen on the Netflix platform, The film is intended for ages 16 and up.due to the violence shown in it and the use of inappropriate language.

Action is the main hallmark of this engaging German film. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of '60 Minutes'?

Emilio Sakraya as Octavio Bergmann

Dennis Mojen as Paul Lehmann

Marie Mouroum as Cosima

Florian Schmidtke as Winkler

Paul Wollin

Aristo Luis as Benko

Morik Heydo

Alain Blazevic

Harry Szovik

Ludger Bökelmann

Livia Matthes as Mina

Balázs Megyeri

Szabolcs Kelemen as Keri

Árpád Antolik as Kreuzberg.

