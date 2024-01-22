'60 Minutes' is Netflix's new hit and is already the most viewed film in several countries around the world. A few days after its premiere, this German film surpassed other important productions such as 'The Snow Society' and 'Lift'which competed for this title during the first three weeks of January. Emilio Sakraya is the star of this new proposal from the red 'N', which promises to make you experience all the action and tension of a story that shows us a father who will do everything to not lose custody of his daughter.
In the following note we will tell you what this film is about, which has already captured the attention of many and which aims to reign on the aforementioned streaming platform in the following months.
Watch the trailer for '60 Minutes' HERE
What is '60 Minutes' about?
'60 minutes' tells the story of Octavio Bergmann (Emilio Sakraya), a mixed martial arts fighter who only has 60 minutes to attend his daughter Leonie's birthday party, otherwise he will lose custody of her forever.
To achieve this, Octavio will have to abandon a fight; However, everything will get complicated when he faces a group of criminals, from whom he must escape at full speed through the streets of Berlin, which will lead the young man to challenge his limits in a race against time.
When does '60 Minutes' premiere on Netflix?
'60 minutes' arrived on the Netflix platform on Friday, January 19, 2024. Despite this, the film directed by Oliver Kienlewho wrote the script along with Philip Koch, quickly became the most viewed film on the streaming service in 25 countries.
Thus, '60 minutes' In a few days it surpassed 'Lift' and 'The Snow Society', successful films that competed for leadership in the top 10 worldwide for several weeks.
How long is the movie '60 Minutes'?
'60 minutes'or '60 minuten', as is its original name in German, has a duration of 89 minutes, which translates to a total of 1 hour and 29 minutes. Furthermore, as can be seen on the Netflix platform, The film is intended for ages 16 and up.due to the violence shown in it and the use of inappropriate language.
What is the cast of '60 Minutes'?
- Emilio Sakraya as Octavio Bergmann
- Dennis Mojen as Paul Lehmann
- Marie Mouroum as Cosima
- Florian Schmidtke as Winkler
- Paul Wollin
- Aristo Luis as Benko
- Morik Heydo
- Alain Blazevic
- Harry Szovik
- Ludger Bökelmann
- Livia Matthes as Mina
- Balázs Megyeri
- Szabolcs Kelemen as Keri
- Árpád Antolik as Kreuzberg.
