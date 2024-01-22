Sunday program on “TV Globo” led in São Paulo and Rio while competitors broadcast Corinthians and Flamengo games

The program “Domingão com Huck”, from TV Globe, led the audience on Sunday (21 January 2024) in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The attraction led by Luciano Huck did better than the competition, which showed state football championship matches at the same time.

Here is the average audience for the program on Sunday in:

São Paulo – 14.2 points. It recorded an audience 42% larger than the competition between 6pm and 7:56pm, the broadcast time of the match between Corinthians and Guarani, valid for the Campeonato Paulista, in Record;

– 14.2 points. It recorded an audience 42% larger than the competition between 6pm and 7:56pm, the broadcast time of the match between Corinthians and Guarani, valid for the Campeonato Paulista, in Record; Rio de Janeiro – 14.5 points. It recorded an audience twice as large as the competition in the range from 6:10 pm to 8:17 pm, the broadcast time of the match between Nova Iguaçu and Flamengo, valid for the Campeonato Carioca, in band.

Read more about audience:

The data are from Kantar Ibope, a company that measures numbers for Brazilian TV programs. In 2024, every 1 rating point is equivalent to 253,273 households It is 658,194 viewers.

UNDERSTAND HOW TV AUDIENCE IS MEASURED

Until July last year, Kantar Ibope monitored 4,195 households with open TV and 1,915 with pay TV in 15 metropolitan regions: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Distrito Federal, Florianópolis, Goiânia, Fortaleza, Recife , Salvador, Campinas, Vitória, Manaus and Belém.

The company collects data 24 hours a day, minute by minute. The panel is focused on individual consumption. Kantar uses the Peoplemeter DIB 6 meter, which measures the audience for linear broadcast channels (open TV and closed TV) in the squares. The device identifies the channel the person is watching – it is activated when the TV is turned on and when the viewer changes channels.