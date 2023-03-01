Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Since the beginning of this year, Fujairah has hosted many international championships, at all levels, to become the “kiss of sports”, thanks to the great support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince. Fujairah, and hosted 6 international tournaments in different games, during the past two months, and the tournaments will continue during the coming period, with many of them being organized.

The first tournaments began with the International Fitness Challenge that was held last January, the Fujairah International Tennis Championship for youth, the Sixth Arab Taekwondo Championship, the tenth Fujairah International Championship in the same game, the Fujairah International Mountain Shooting Championship, and the Fujairah International Karate Championship, in addition to hosting many local events. Through the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, swimming and other games during the same period.

Fujairah owns the Zayed Sports Complex, which is affiliated with the State Sports Authority, and through this integrated complex with its many halls, it hosts championships throughout the year, as it is the most important sports venue in the region.

Abdulaziz Abu Hindi, advisor at the Sports Authority, affirmed the support of the wise leadership, which has made Fujairah one of the important sports destinations in the region and the world.