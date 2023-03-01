No mass movement yet: The supporters of e-fuels are protesting on the sidelines of a mobility summit in the Federal Chancellery.
Image: AFP
It doesn’t matter to the climate whether a car is powered by an engine or a battery – the decisive factor is that it is operated in a climate-neutral manner. Now things have to be turned around at EU level, writes the FDP parliamentary group leader in a guest article.
Dhe belief that a ban on combustion cars is the cure for combating climate change is naïve. It is not the combustion engine that damages the climate, but the fossil fuel with which it is operated. Every combustion engine in Europe could already be climate-neutral with synthetic fuels: every car, all ambulances, trucks, airplanes and even every ship. This week, as a coalition, we finally paved the way for being able to fill up with e-fuels in their pure form. The Free Democrats had been calling for this for a long time. This is not only a breakthrough in climate protection, but also a turning point in transport policy.
In Germany, we ensure that CO2-neutral fuels should finally be allowed, but the ball must now start rolling at European level too. We can only achieve climate neutrality in transport together. According to the wishes of the member states, the EU Commission has the task of examining the approval of passenger cars that are operated with e-fuels for the period after 2035 as well. So far, she has made no move to fulfill this order. Germany has moved, now we also need movement at European level. It doesn’t matter to the climate whether a car is powered by an engine or a battery – the decisive factor is that it is operated in a climate-neutral manner.
#combustion #engines #harmful #climate #writes #FDP #parliamentary #group #leader #Christian #Dürr
Leave a Reply