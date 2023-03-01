It doesn’t matter to the climate whether a car is powered by an engine or a battery – the decisive factor is that it is operated in a climate-neutral manner. Now things have to be turned around at EU level, writes the FDP parliamentary group leader in a guest article.

No mass movement yet: The supporters of e-fuels are protesting on the sidelines of a mobility summit in the Federal Chancellery. Image: AFP

Dhe belief that a ban on combustion cars is the cure for combating climate change is naïve. It is not the combustion engine that damages the climate, but the fossil fuel with which it is operated. Every combustion engine in Europe could already be climate-neutral with synthetic fuels: every car, all ambulances, trucks, airplanes and even every ship. This week, as a coalition, we finally paved the way for being able to fill up with e-fuels in their pure form. The Free Democrats had been calling for this for a long time. This is not only a breakthrough in climate protection, but also a turning point in transport policy.