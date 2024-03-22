Exploring the abysses of cinematic horrorNetflix offers a chilling repertoire of movies for those looking for a immersive experience during Holy Week. From Parisian catacombs to ancient Spanish convents, these productions transport the viewer to a world of suspense and psychological terror.

Each of these films offers a unique and terrifying experience, exploring themes such as demonic possession, supernatural manifestations, and dark secrets lurking in the shadows. With a combination of haunting atmospheres, captivating performances and intriguing plots, these films promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout Easter.

Next, we present six horror movies available on the streaming platform Netflix, which promise to disturb the most peaceful dreams.

On earth as in hell

Directed by horror film expert John Erick Dowdle, “On Earth As It Is In Hell” plunges us into the depths of the catacombs of Paris. Through the found footage format, the film follows a team of explorers as they venture into a labyrinth of bones, unearthing dark secrets that defy human sanity. With stellar performances by Ben Feldman and Perdita Weeks, this play promises a terrifying experience that will leave the audience in suspense.

The abyss of hell

From Poland comes “The Abyss of Hell”, by director Bartosz M. Kowalski, a story that takes place in the 1950s in a remote monastery. When an undercover cop investigates a series of disappearances linked to the church, he is plunged into a world of chilling terror where good and evil become disturbingly intertwined. With an intriguing plot and disturbing atmosphere, this Polish film promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Sister death

In the context of post-war Spain, “Sister Death” follows the story of Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers, who begins to experience disturbing events in an old convent converted into a girls' school. As the mysteries unfold, Narcisa is forced to confront the dark secrets that lurk in the shadows of the convent.. With an evocative setting and captivating performances, this film offers a unique vision of Spanish Gothic horror.

Pray for us

In a small New England town, a fading journalist discovers a series of supposedly divine miracles linked to a young woman who claims to have had a appearance of the Virgin Mary. However, as he delves deeper into the mystery, he encounters dark forces that challenge his skepticism. With a talented cast and an intriguing plot, “Pray for Us” offers a haunting look at faith and horror in contemporary America.

Deliver us from evil

Directed by Scott Derrickson, “Deliver Us From Evil” sFollow the story of veteran New York police officer Ralph Sarchie, who finds himself drawn into a series of demonic possession cases in the Bronx. With the help of a priest, Ralph is plunged into a world of supernatural terror as he struggles to unravel the mystery behind the chilling events lurking on the city streets. With an intense narrative and memorable performances, this film promises to keep audiences in suspense until the last moment.

Veronica

In Madrid in the 90s, a teenager finds herself harassed by supernatural presences after playing Ouija with her friends. Directed by Paco Plaza, this Spanish film offers a disturbing look at the unexplained mysteries that lurk in the shadows of the city. With a combination of psychological horror and supernatural elements, “Veronica” promises a cinematic experience that will leave audiences in suspense.

These six horror movies available on Netflix offer a variety of chilling experiences for those seeking thrills during Easter. Whether exploring the catacombs of Paris or facing demons in the Bronx, these cinematic works promise an unforgettable experience for lovers of the genre.