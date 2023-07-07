Six people died in a fire in a home for the elderly in Milan early Friday morning. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said at the scene Friday morning that dozens of residents, two of them in serious condition, had been taken to hospital.

Giuseppe added that the fire broke out in a room housing two women. The flames did not spread to nearby areas of the nursing home or other rooms, but the smoke spread and claimed the lives of four other people. “I have to say it could have been worse. But six dead is also a huge toll,” he added. The elderly evacuees will be housed in other facilities as soon as possible. There was no information at first about the cause of the fire.