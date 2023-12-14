You may be among the adults who snore at least occasionally, or you probably know someone who does.

For example, a person who snores often prevents co-sleepers from getting a good night's sleep, which can be stressful.

Not only is snoring a nuisance, but 75 percent of people who snore have obstructive sleep apnea (when breathing is interrupted during sleep for short periods), which increases the risk of heart disease, says Daniel P. Slaughter, MD. He is a snoring expert at the Otolaryngology Center in Austin, Texas.

You should be careful and consult your doctor before treating yourself with over-the-counter sprays and pills. “Many gadgets are marketed to stop snoring without scientific studies to back up their claims,” says Sudhansu Chukruverty, director of the Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine Program at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Instead, try these natural solutions and lifestyle changes, which may help you stop snoring, according to webmd.com:

1. Change your sleeping position

Lying on your back causes the base of the tongue and soft palate to collapse against the back wall of the throat, causing a vibrating sound during sleep. Sleeping on your side may help prevent this. “A body pillow (a full-length pillow that supports your entire body) provides an easy solution. It enables you to continue sleeping on your side and can make a big difference,” says Slaughter.

Taping tennis balls to the back of your pajamas can also prevent you from sleeping on your back, says Chocroferty. “You can tilt the bed with your head elevated and extended, which opens up your nasal airways and may help prevent snoring. But this may cause neck pain,” Chocroferty says.

If snoring continues regardless of sleeping position, obstructive sleep apnea may be the cause. “See a doctor in this case,” says Chukruverty.

2. Lose weight

Losing weight helps some people but not everyone. “Thin people snore, too,” Slaughter says. “If you gain weight and start snoring and didn't snore before you gained weight, losing weight may help.” “If you put more weight around your neck, it puts pressure on the inner diameter of your throat, making it more likely to collapse during sleep, leading to snoring,” he confirms.

3. Practice good sleep habits

Poor sleep habits can have a serious impact, Slaughter says. For example, working long hours without enough sleep means you'll be extremely tired when you go to sleep. “In this case, you will sleep deeply, and the muscles will become more flexible, which leads to snoring,” he explains.

4. Open the nasal passages

If your snoring starts in your nose, keeping your nasal passages open may help. Opening them allows air to move more slowly, Slaughter says. “Imagine a narrow garden hose with water flowing through it,” he explains. “The narrower the hose, the faster the water will rush.” Your nasal passages work the same way. If your nose is blocked or narrow due to a cold or other obstruction, fast-moving air is more likely to cause snoring.

Taking a hot shower before going to bed can help open your nasal passages, Slaughter says. Keep a bottle of salt water with you while you shower. “Rinse your nose with it in the shower to help open the passages,” Slaughter says.

Nasal strips may also lift and open your nasal passages, if the problem is in your nose.

5. Change your pillows

Allergens in your bedroom and in your pillow may contribute to snoring. When was the last time you cleaned your overhead ceiling fan? Or replaced your pillows?

Dust mites accumulate on pillows and can cause allergic reactions that can lead to snoring. Allowing pets to sleep on the bed causes you to inhale animal dander, which is another common nuisance.

Air your pillows once every two weeks and replace them every six months to keep dust mites and allergens to a minimum. And keep pets out of the bedroom.

“Be careful before purchasing special pillows designed to prevent snoring,” says Chucrofty. “They may be effective if they support your head, which fixes nasal problems, but they can cause neck pain.”

6. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids. “The secretions in your nose and soft palate become stickier when they become dehydrated. This can create more snoring,” Slaughter says.

“These simple practices can make a big difference in reducing snoring,” Slaughter concludes.