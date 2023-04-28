Shiravune announced the distribution of the saga of Dungeon Travelers on pc all over the world. The three chapters concerned are Dungeon Travelers: To Heart 2 in Another World, Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal And Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maidens & the Book of Beginnings.

All will be available through the platform john from this summer, in English and each priced at around twenty euros. The company states that at the moment publication on Steam is not planned due to some difficulties related to the game approval process.

Dungeon Travelers 2 came out on Playstation Vita in the West in 2015. Dungeon Travelers 2-2 will be released for the first time in the West.

Dungeon Travelers – Announce Trailer

Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu