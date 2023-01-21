Kidney patient Alex Clement (50) lay awake for nights on end. His best friend Tiemen had already offered it to him years ago. And now the far-reaching question really had to be asked: is that offer of that kidney donation still standing? The response was there within thirty seconds: ‘Don’t finish your question, the answer is yes’.
Emma Thies
