Guadalajara Jalisco.- An injured person was the balance left by a shooting recorded on Saturday night, in the municipality of The jumpin Jaliscowhere a confrontation occurred between armed people and municipal police.

The shooting was derived from an attempt to deprive a person of liberty, which was discovered by the uniformed officers who patrolled the area, who observed a black vehicle, in which they were carrying the victim, reported the State Attorney’s Office.

Realizing the presence of the police, the alleged criminals began shooting at the elements, which began the confrontation.

The officers warned of the conflict at approximately 6:20 p.m., so elements of the National Guardof Armythe Security Secretary, Metropolitan Policeas well as the State Attorney’s OfficeThey went to the place.

The unit added that the alleged criminals were six men with tactical vests, who fled towards the Mall Y road to the castleaboard two rental vehicles.

The authorities managed to free the kidnapped victim, but a woman was injured as a result of the crossfire in the attack, who was taken to a clinic.

The evidence that remained was integrated into the investigation folder opened by the prosecutionto capture those who are responsible for these events.