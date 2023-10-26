David Jaffe published a video in which he returned to talk about what is happening in PlayStation In these weeks. In his opinion Connie Booth she would not have left of her own free will, but would have been fired. Furthermore, many at PlayStation Studios would be infuriated by the twist live service of the company.

When he talks about internal facts at PlayStation, Jaffe can be considered a decidedly reliable source, considering the contacts he will have developed over the years within the company, with which he worked until a few years ago and for which he created important series such as God of War and Twisted Metal. The information reported in the last video was provided to him by two internal contacts at PlayStation, who had the opportunity to speak directly with Booth.

Jaffe began by talking about the human side of the matter, that is, how Booth spent a good part of her life at PlayStation, of which she was the head of production, so she clearly said that she was fired, that is, that she did not retire voluntarily . On top of that, it appears she wasn’t even notified in advance, which is pretty sad if that’s true considering she’s been with the company for more than thirty years and is behind some of PlayStation’s biggest hits.

Jaffe then explained that the same was done with other company executives, including SIE’s former president Shawn Laydenwho was “literally escorted out of the building.”

As for live services, his contacts attribute the turning point to Jim Ryan, who would have been convinced by someone within PlayStation that they are the future. So he would have demanded that PlayStation Studios start developing them. Naturally, the decision would not have been taken well by many, given that most teams specialize in making cinematic single-player games, which they excel at, as demonstrated once again by Insomniac Games with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The choice would therefore have displeased many studios, so much so that great discontent broke out when the Naughty Dog game (The Last of Us multiplayer) was canceled. For those wondering: no, you can’t go to the CEO of your parent company and tell him you don’t want to do what you’re told to do, even if you’re Naughty Dog.

Many have blamed Booth for the situation, but according to Jaffe, who is seeking more information on the matter, that is not the case. In any case, the manager would have been fired, with her staff following her, precisely because of what is happening in Neil Druckmann’s studio.