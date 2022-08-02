Ricard Puig Martí, known as Riqui Puig, is a young footballer (23 years old) from FC Barcelona whose football situation (not to mention both the personal aspect) has been very strange and uncertain over the years.
The young youth squad from Barça was the most outstanding in the youth team of FC Barcelona years ago. Despite his little physical rigidity and his disadvantaged body type, Riqui almost always managed to be the one who took the ‘flashes’ in a large number of games, thanks to his ability to go on attack, good dribbles at speed and even with goal.
Riqui made his debut with the Barça first team when he was just 19 years old and distributed a little of what he always used to distribute; good game, something good was in sight for the player. The culé team has always been a factory of players with good footing and the case of Riqui Puig seemed to be exactly that, a very talented player whose projection was quite good and promising.
Unfortunately for Riqui Puig, everything ended up being a color very different from pink and that is that he has not been able to gel completely in any starting team constantly and it could be said that with almost no coach. Puig has been under the orders of great coaches such as Ernest Valverde, Quique Setien, ronald koeman, Sergio Barjuan and right now, Xavi Hernandez. None have wanted to count on Riqui Puig and the explanations for said decision have been practically non-existent at the time.
Riqui will be able to prove himself in his new destination, the United States, in the mls. His departure through the back door shows his regression and he will have to recover his image if he wants to return to being in the orbit of an important team at European level.
