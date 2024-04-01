Washington (agencies)

The US National Weather Service announced yesterday that more than 50 million people in the central and eastern United States face the risk of severe storms, accompanied by tornadoes, floods and snow in large areas of the country. CNN quoted the weather service as saying that the chances of weather variability are likely to increase in the area extending from Texas to Virginia.

She added that severe thunderstorms are also likely in an area about 1,500 miles long in the central and eastern United States, with the greatest danger extending from the Plains regions to the Midwest.

It also warned of the risk of severe thunderstorms from northeastern Texas to far western Indiana, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Dallas, Oklahoma City and St. Louis are within the severe storm threat area.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to sweep through parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley, with these storms likely to peak during the late evening and overnight hours.

In this context, the American Weather Channel said that cold air caused by low pressure is expected to cause snow to fall on parts of the Great Lakes and the Northeast this week.