Yesterday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned of the continued deterioration of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, stressing Egypt’s categorical rejection of any scenarios targeting the forced displacement of the population of Gaza, or the ground invasion of the city of Rafah.

This came during Minister Shoukry’s reception with Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, as part of the New Zealand minister’s visit to Egypt, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid. The spokesman stated, in a statement, that the meeting touched on in depth a number of regional and international issues, most notably the war in the Gaza Strip, where the New Zealand Minister was keen to listen to Minister Sameh Shoukry’s assessment of the various aspects of the crisis, as well as the efforts made by Egypt to facilitate the access of humanitarian aid. sector and mediation efforts to reach a permanent and immediate ceasefire and mobilize international efforts to ensure the continued transfer of aid. Minister Shukri stressed the need for the Security Council to ensure the immediate implementation of Resolution 2728 and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in a safe, rapid and unhindered manner.

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, affirmed Egypt’s constant keenness to provide all aspects of support to the Palestinian people and their leadership.

President Sisi affirmed Egypt's constant keenness to continue providing all forms of support to the Palestinian people. The phone call also discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, and developments in the efforts undertaken by Egypt with the aim of reaching an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, and increasing the flow of relief aid to all parts of the Strip.