The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recently launched a new express line for public buses between Dubai and the Hatta region, in a step aimed at enhancing mass transportation to Hatta. Cold and its distinctive geographical location and environmental and cultural diversity and recreational services that meet the needs of all segments of society

The Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Adel Shakeri, said that the first line No. (H02) (Hatta Express) starts from the Dubai Mall bus stop to the Hatta bus stop, with a turnaround time of two hours, using luxury buses (Coach). At a tariff of (25) dirhams per passenger per flight.

Shakri said that the second line (H04) (Hop on Hop off) is an internal tourist line in the Hatta region, meaning that it starts and ends at the Hatta bus stop and passes through four tourist attractions in the Hatta region: Wadi Hub, Hill Park, Dam Hatta and the Heritage Village, with a travel time of (30) minutes, and a tariff of (2) dirhams per passenger for each bus stop.

Shakri added that the initiative to operate these two vital lines is a support for mass transportation from the city to Hatta and vice versa, in addition to enhancing mass transportation within this vital area, which is witnessing a great growth in tourism movement from the country’s residents and from visitors and tourists coming to it from various countries of the world, especially in These days, which represent the peak of the tourist season in the country in general and in the emirate of Dubai in particular, with the launch of the Hatta .. Dubai mountain campaign, which supports the two initiatives of the most beautiful winter in the world and Dubai destinations.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is working to expand the public bus network to connect the city of Dubai with the Hatta region and improve its integration with other means of mass transportation such as the metro, tram and marine transport.