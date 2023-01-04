Nvidia has partnered with Hyundai, BYD and Polestar to bring its GeForce Now cloud gaming service to cars.

Announced at CES yesterday, it will allow PC games to be streamed to vehicles using cloud technology and mobile internet.

That means the likes of Fortnite, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on the go – at least for passengers.

Nvidia GeForce Now Streams to the Car

Drivers and front seat passengers will be able to access gaming while stationary, while backseat passengers can access games at any time.

Hyundai vehicles already include infotainment systems powered by Nvidia. BYD will include the Nvidia Drive Hyperion platform from the first half of 2023, while Polestar will include the tech in its forthcoming Polestar 3 vehicle.

“We are excited to offer our customers the best in technology, comfort, design from BYD and now the latest in gaming through Nvidia GeForce Now high-performance cloud gaming service,” said Stella Li, vice president of BYD and CEO of BYD America. “The experience of driving our cars is becoming increasingly sophisticated, entertaining and sustainable.”

The GeForce Now client for vehicles can run on Android or browser-based infotainment systems, providing an app to launch over a thousand games on the service.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen video games added to cars.

The BMW Group has partnered with AirConsole to offer casual gaming in its vehicles this year.

Meanwhile Tesla has added Steam integration to its vehicles, although Sam Barlow wasn’t impressed when he was offered “exposure” to put Her Story in a Tesla car.

You can find more information on the nvidia blog.