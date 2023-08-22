The woman was walking with her dog under the scorching sun that is suffocating Genoa these days





Stoned in the gardens by a stranger, perhaps for a rebuke or perhaps without even a real reason. A brutal attack took place in broad daylight near the gardens of via Giro del Fullo, in the Genoese district of Struppa. There victim, a 60-year-old woman, born in Sardinia in Ruspini, but residing in Liguria in via Struppa, is now hospitalized in the Galliera hospital in a coma. Her condition is very serious. The police agents, directed by the first manager Teresa Canessa, blocked the attacker, a 34-year-old Italian with no fixed abode, previous for petty theft. He is in the police station awaiting the decision of the prosecutor on duty Luca Monteverde whether to arrest him for very serious injuries or attempted murder.

The violence took place around 1pm. The woman was walking her dog under the scorching sun which is suffocating these days Genoa. Still to clarify what happened. But the man took a stone of about 20 centimeters and first threw it at her and then attacked her, hitting her several times. A girl heard the screams of the victim and she looked out on the balcony: when she saw the scene she immediately called for help. In the meantime, a boy arrived who started ranting against the attacker, making him stop hitting. At that point, the passerby started chasing him by filming him with his cell phone. “You attacked the lady-she yelled at him-why did you do that?”. In response, the man gave him the middle finger and walked away.

