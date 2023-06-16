5-year-old boy who died in a serious road accident with his mother and sister: the boy driving the car investigated for road homicide

New details have emerged about the harrowing story of the 5 year old boy, who unfortunately died following a serious accident while he was in the car with his mother. The boy driving the large-engined car turns out to be under investigation for a traffic crime.

Unfortunately, a little boy who was only 5 years old got the worst. He had just come out of school and probably with his mother and little sister, he was returning home.

From the first information that emerged, the events took place on the day of Wednesday 14th Junein the Casal Pallocco district, which is located in the city of Rome. Precisely along via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara.

Manuel Proietti that was the name of the child, he was in the car with his mother and his 3 year old sister. The woman was driving hers Smart and after picking them up from school, he was trying to turn into a side street.

However, 5 guys, famous for being a group of youtubers called “The Borderline“, driving a Lamborghini Urus, has them swept up. The impact between the two appeared very serious right away.

Indeed, the car of the young family was bumped for about ten meters, until it becomes a pile of sheet metal. Unfortunately, the little one died after being transported to the hospital in a timely manner Fatsof Ostia.

5-year-old boy deceased, the discovery on the motorist

The 20-year-old was driving the large-engined car Matthew Di Pietro. The latter is also the founder of that group and for the investigators they stood filming those moments, for a social challenge called ‘living 50 hours inside a Lamborghini.’

The boy who was driving the car, from the routine checks they subjected him to, turned out positive for cannabinoids.

Precisely for this reason, the investigators decided to enter him in the register of suspects, for the crime of traffic crime. The other boys who were in the car with him will most likely also be entered in the register of suspects, since they were shooting gods video and why it they incited.