Investigative Committee accused 95 foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine in absentia

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) accused in absentia of mercenarism 95 foreigners who are fighting on the side of Ukraine. This was reported to Lente.ru by the department.

Charges in absentia were brought against citizens of more than six countries, including the United States, France, Great Britain, Belgium, Israel and Latvia.

Earlier, the TFR filed charges in absentia against the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak.

On May 26, the first deputy chairman of the TFR, Eduard Kaburneev, at a meeting in Donetsk, revealed the number of foreign mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine. According to him, more than two thousand people from 71 countries are participating in the fighting.