Mexico.- Many are unaware that it was Mexico the first country in the American continent that enjoyed the seventh art. President Porfirio Díaz and his family were the first spectators of the invention of the Lumière brothers, Auguste Marie Louis Nicolas and Louis Jean.

The first exhibition was on August 14, 1896just two years after the silent film made history in the world, presenting a proposal that attracted a lot of attention.

We invite you to read:

What is silent cinema?

Silent cinema is one that does not have synchronized sound and it consists solely of images, sometimes accompanied by live music, presenting an extremely high quality for that time.

5 unmissable classics of Mexican silent cinema

the gray car

A 1919 production directed by Enrique Rosas, a film that tells the story of criminals who terrorize Mexican high society.

We invite you to read:

the ghost train

A 1926 film directed by Gabriel García Moreno that deals with a love rivalry and the misdeeds committed by some train robbers in Orizaba, Veracruz.

Tepeyac

Directed by Carlos E. González, José Manuel Ramos and Fernando Sáyago, it tells the story of a woman distressed by the news that the ship her fiancé is traveling on has been sunk by a submarine.

The dreamer

From Eduardo Arozamena, with María Félix as the protagonist, the film tells a melodramatic story of a painter and his model with a tragic ending.

In self defense

Film directed by Joaquín Cozz with a script by Mimí Derba that made history as one of the first films produced by Azteca Films telling the story of a man who joins the most feared man in the region to avenge the murder of his relatives.