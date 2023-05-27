There Mercedes arrived in the Principality of Monaco eager to test the new aerodynamic look of its W14, which did not satisfy the drivers and teams in this first glimpse of 2023. The B version of the Anglo-German single-seater no longer shows the ‘zero sidepod’ concept that the ‘had already distinguished itself from last season, conforming to a more traditional aerodynamic concept.

However, the results were not those hoped for, at the end of the Monte Carlo qualifying sessions, given that Hamilton and Russell will start from the third and fourth row of the deployment. In front of the first of the two Mercedes, fifth after Leclerc’s penalty, there will be Verstappen’s Red Bull, Alonso’s Aston Martin, Sainz’s Ferrari, but also Ocon’s Alpine fourth.

Hamilton’s comment

“The central sector is where we lose the most throughout the weekend. And so it was also in qualifying”he told the media Lewis Hamiltonadding: “I struggled to warm up the tires throughout the session, e.gI managed to sign the best lap always at the last attempt. I was constantly with my heart in my throat, for fear of a yellow or red flag. But we did it and I’m satisfied with the lap we got. I decided with the set-up, telling the team ‘if I’m wrong, I’ll raise my hands’. In the end it went well, even if this set-up for the single lap is a little worse, but I’m convinced it could be better for the race. When I saw Checo a muro, it was a gift. I was also confident about Alonso’s pole position, but the Red Bull one was simply too fast.”

Russell’s words

It cannot be satisfied George Russell, eighth, with Gasly’s Alpine between him and Hamilton: “Naturally I’m disappointed, as there was more potential. In Q1 and Q2 things went very well, I was driving well and had a good feeling with the car. We were very close to Ferrari and Fernando and I tried to do more, but I paid the price. The car wasn’t bad, but a circuit like this is always challenging. Esteban Ocon came out of nowhere, he did a great job getting everything right. We do not”.