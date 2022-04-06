In his first two seasons with the club, under the command of Gerardo Martino, Vazquez he was played as a winger rather than his natural centre-forward position. As a reservation, Vazquez made 21 appearances and scored one goal in those two seasons, culminating in Atlanta United conquering the MLS Cup.

At the end of 2019 he was selected by the Nashville in the draft, but almost immediately he was traded to F.C. Cincinnati where he has played 56 games and scored 11 goals, in addition to six assists.

At the senior level, he has not yet been called up by the Stars and Stripes squad, so he may still be eligible to participate with Mexico.