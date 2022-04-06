Six weeks into the 2022 Major League Soccer season, a promising young striker has emerged in the form of Brandon Vazquezstriker of F.C. Cincinnati and for that reason we cannot go unnoticed, since it is another emerging youth from the North American championship.
For this reason, in the following list we tell you about five things that perhaps you did not know about the footballer of the F.C. Cincinnati.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Brandon Vazquez He was born on October 14, 1998 in Chula Vista, California, which means that he is currently 23 years old and works mainly as a forward center.
His career as a soccer player began in Mexico with the Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente Club at the beginning of 2017, being part of the U-20, he was unable to debut in the first team and months later he left for the United States with the Atlanta United that would make its franchise debut in MLS.
The coach of the Mexican national team knows Brandon Vazquez and he has even had him under his orders, during his time as coach of the Atlanta United. The player signed with the franchise Atlanta Unitedin December 2016 ahead of its inaugural season in 2017.
In his first two seasons with the club, under the command of Gerardo Martino, Vazquez he was played as a winger rather than his natural centre-forward position. As a reservation, Vazquez made 21 appearances and scored one goal in those two seasons, culminating in Atlanta United conquering the MLS Cup.
Brandon Vazquez He began his career in Mexico with Tijuana where he only played with the U-20, later he made his debut with the Atlanta United between 2017 and 2019 where he was interspersed between the first team (39 games, nine goals and four assists) and his subsidiary (11 games, five goals and one assist).
At the end of 2019 he was selected by the Nashville in the draft, but almost immediately he was traded to F.C. Cincinnati where he has played 56 games and scored 11 goals, in addition to six assists.
At the national team level, he has represented the United States in the U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-23 categories, among these categories he has played more than 20 games.
At the senior level, he has not yet been called up by the Stars and Stripes squad, so he may still be eligible to participate with Mexico.
#didnt #Brandon #Vázquez #MLS #scorer #play #Mexico #Qatar
Leave a Reply