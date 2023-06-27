Surely you will remember that one of the most famous games of the launch of the nintendoswitch in 2017 it was 1-2 switches, which was basically a technical demonstration of several of the capabilities of the famous Joy-Con. Despite its originality, the truth is that this title lost traction after a short time, showing that several of his ideas were simple and without many legs. Well, we find ourselves six years later in what seems to be the final stretch of the super successful hybrid console, and Nintendo will make another attempt to push this party experience forward. A few days ago we were able to be at a special previous event to test in advance Everybody 1-2-Switch!a title that has left us with several things in mind, so here we present a list of five aspects that we believe, you should consider before deciding whether or not it is for you.

very specific occasion

The first thing to make clear is that Everybody 1-2-Switch! It is a title that can only be enjoyed on very specific occasions, that is, when there are a good number of people together. Its eight player modes with Joy-Con and up to 100 using their mobile phones make it clear to you that it is not at all an experience designed so that suddenly one day at home you get up to play a little. Of the mini games we were able to play, virtually all of them would not have been the same without the large group we were with. For example, the one to move to the rhythm of a chant to attract some Aliens, I think it would lose a lot of its charm if only three or four people had been playing it. What I mean by this is that just as it has been sold, the game is literally designed for a party that the bigger it is, the better it will perform.

important variety

One of the things that stood out to us the most from our time with Everybody 1-2-Switch!, it had to do with how different the games we were able to try were. In addition to the one about the Aliens that I mentioned where the group must maintain a rhythm, we tried another one where you had to inflate a balloon to a certain point before it exploded, as well as another one where you were asked to find a certain color within the room you were in, this through the camera of your cell phone. In addition, there is a specific section within the game to put together trivia on any subject you want to play in a kind of game show. I think that one of Nintendo’s main objectives is precisely to offer the greatest variety of games possible and, furthermore, that these can be played by literally anyone, even those who have played a video game in their lives.

Setup in controlled environment

As I told you a few moments ago, Everybody 1-2-Switch! it offers different game configurations that go from the use of eight Joy-Con, to the possibility of 100 players with mobile phones, and a mixture of both. How does this whole thing about using cell phones as controls work? Well, the first thing to do is that absolutely everyone involved is connected to the same Wi-Fi. Once that happens, they must scan a QR Code that is thrown on the screen from the Switch and through a browser on both Android and iOS, they can start playing. It all sounds simple right? And it is to a certain degree, however, in the session we had, there were disconnection problems for some of the participants, which made me think about how viable the experience will be in uncontrolled environments and in not so controlled wireless signals. able.

easy to break

More than a video game, I would tell you that Everybody 1-2-Switch! It feels like a board game or party dynamic someone threw, which can make cheating really easy. For example, in the game where you are asked to find a certain object of a certain color in order to take a picture of it with your phone’s camera, it was quite easy to take the picture of the same screen that displayed the color. We will have to see how the other mini games that are included behave, but what I want to tell you is that it left me with the feeling that it will be an easy experience to break and ruin, which makes it very dependent on those who are playing, really respect the rules that are being set.

Replay value?

One of the main problems of 1-2 switches is that after a few minutes of having seen all their mini games, the magic left and there was little desire to continue playing. Undoubtedly, one of the great challenges facing Everybody 1-2-Switch! is to present true replay value. From the outset and as we already told you, I have the feeling that the game is much bigger and more substantial than its predecessor, however, there is the great question of how many legs it really has. Of course, you have to understand that it is an experience for just a while and that it will surely animate more than one meeting or party, but it is still important how much you will want to take it out again after having seen everything it offers.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is scheduled to launch on June 30 exclusively on the nintendoswitch.