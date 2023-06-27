Mexico City.- The users of the different social networks expressed their anger when they witnessed a vile deception regarding the sale of beers of the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, headquarters of the Diablos Rojos del México, team of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

In the last few hours, a video taken from the stands has caused repudiation for seeing a saleswoman serving glasses with remains of beers during the celebration of the Grand Classic of the Leaguebetween the Red Devils of Mexico and the Quintana Roo Tigers, In the call Civil war.

Although the lady watches that no one was watching her while she mixes the liquids, she did not realize that an amateur was in front of her taking a video, which went viral as soon as it was uploaded to the internet to generate strong measures by the compound of the Mexico City.

According to a press release, the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium informed that pertinent actions have already been taken with the people involved, being confirmed by the CEO of the Red Devils of Mexico, Othon Diaz Valenzuelain an interview with Heraldo Radio.

“We are committed to offering the best possible service to the fans that visit us. Within the stadium there is zero tolerance for practices that affect the experience of our fans. Thank you for allowing us to improve through this type of report.”

“The pertinent actions have already been taken with the people involved, separating them from our operation,” says the press report. For his part, Othon Diaz Valenzuela He said, “We made a pretty strong decision.”

“As soon as we saw the video, we proceeded to unsubscribe the entire brewers group, not only from Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium but of all the properties where Eurest operates”, published by the Executive President of los Pingos in his account Twitter.

That afternoon the Red Devils of Mexico they crushed the Quintana Roo Tigers. Los Escarlatas are leaders in the South Zone of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), with a record of 35-17. Today they are measured at Tijuana Bulls to pay tribute to the legendary Alfredo “El Zurdo” Ortiz.