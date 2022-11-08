More than a third of girls between the ages of fifteen and seventeen have experienced sexual violence or intimidation. The National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence against Children, who examined the period 2017 to 2021, estimates that in a Tuesday published report. Sexual violence and intimidation are difficult to measure, because by no means every victim reports to the police or other care providers. The National Rapporteur has made estimates of this by means of a so-called prevalence study.

Based on figures from Statistics Netherlands, the National Rapporteur concludes that about 95,000 girls between the ages of 15 and 17 have experienced some form of sexual violence or intimidation (37.8 percent). That applies to about 34,500 boys (13.4 percent) of the same age. In addition, about 35 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 17 come into contact with the police again within five years as victims of sexual violence or intimidation. In half of these cases, it concerns a sexual offense or serious violence.

National Rapporteur Conny Rijken wants to prevent sexual violence against children ‘by focusing on effective prevention’. According to her, there is still a lot to gain, because the effectiveness of existing preventive agents is unknown. In any case, she wants to put more emphasis on information provided in schools, because research by expertise center Rutgers shows that not all biology and social studies teachers use additional teaching material to provide additional information. According to Rijken, the government should help schools with this.