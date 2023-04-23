At least five Russian missiles hit the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine and its surroundings late on Saturday, local officials said, causing some damage to civilian buildings.

Russia has been launching drones and missiles against a variety of Ukrainian targets for months.

The governor of the region, Oleh Senigubov, wrote on the Telegram application that a missile hit a house in the village of Kotlyary, to the south of Kharkiv, while another missile caused a huge fire in the city itself.