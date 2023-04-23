China | EU’s Borrell: Europe’s reason to send warships to the Taiwan Strait

Borrell’s position on warships seems to differ from, for example, the opinions of French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron recently made statements on the Taiwan question that were interpreted as quite pro-China.

European head of the Union’s external relations Josep Borrell believes that more European warships should be sent to patrol the Taiwan Strait. According to him, Europe should thus demonstrate its determination regarding freedom of navigation.

Borrell commented on the issue as a guest editorial writer in Journal Du Dimanche.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island of China and Taiwan, have tightened even more recently. China claims rights to the strait and to Taiwan itself, while Taiwan considers the strait to be international waters. The US has sent warships through the strait at regular intervals in recent years, irking China.

