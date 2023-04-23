Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | EU’s Borrell: Europe’s reason to send warships to the Taiwan Strait

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
China | EU’s Borrell: Europe’s reason to send warships to the Taiwan Strait

Borrell’s position on warships seems to differ from, for example, the opinions of French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron recently made statements on the Taiwan question that were interpreted as quite pro-China.

European head of the Union’s external relations Josep Borrell believes that more European warships should be sent to patrol the Taiwan Strait. According to him, Europe should thus demonstrate its determination regarding freedom of navigation.

Borrell commented on the issue as a guest editorial writer in Journal Du Dimanche.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island of China and Taiwan, have tightened even more recently. China claims rights to the strait and to Taiwan itself, while Taiwan considers the strait to be international waters. The US has sent warships through the strait at regular intervals in recent years, irking China.

Borrell’s position on the matter seems to differ from that of, for example, the French president Emmanuel Macron vision. During a recent state visit to Beijing, Macron made statements that were interpreted as quite pro-China on the Taiwan issue.

See also  Clashes in the largest prison in Ecuador leave at least 12 fatalities

#China #EUs #Borrell #Europes #reason #send #warships #Taiwan #Strait

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lino Banfi’s heartbreaking words after Amanuel’s death 😔💔

Lino Banfi's heartbreaking words after Amanuel's death 😔💔

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result