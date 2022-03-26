The soap opera of the possible signing of Haaland by FC Barcelona has been accompanying us for months but, in recent days, another name has come out to replace Haaland in the Camp Nou offices, that name is Lewandowski. Here we leave you a list of the 5 reasons why FC Barcelona should sign Haaland instead of Robert Lewandowski.
The star of Borussia Dortmund has the goal between eyebrows, he is a born scorer, the Norwegian striker has scored 23 goals in 23 games played with the German team this season.
The Norwegian striker for Borussia Dortmund still has a lot of football ahead of him, the young attacker is only 21 years old and is called to be one of the brightest strikers in the coming years.
Just as Haaland has a long way to go, the opposite is the case for Bayern Munich’s Polish striker. Robert Lewandowski, although he is one of the best strikers today, is 33 years old. It would be an immediate performance signing, not a future project.
Erling Haaland would be the cornerstone for Xavi Hernández’s project. The Terrasa coach could work in a team with a lot of young talent: Pedri, Gavi, Nico, Ansu Fati, Araújo, Haaland -if he is signed- among others.
Real Madrid, FC Barcelona’s eternal rival, is also making efforts to acquire the Norwegian’s services. A priori, in the event that he arrives at Madrid, he would do so together with Mbappé, who seems to be practically signed by the white entity. After the decade led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, Mbappé and Haaland are the replacements.
