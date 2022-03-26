Barça’s hard thrashing in the Clásico has not gone down well with Real Madrid. For this reason, according to Gol TV, Florentino went to Valdebebas to speak with Ancelotti at the sports facilities. The President and the Whites’ coach have a good relationship and usually speak regularly, but this meeting was longer than usual due to Sunday’s defeat.
The team has suffered a lot of criticism after being thrashed and much of the criticism focuses on Ancelotti whose approach was quite questionable, and he did not know how to change it before it was too late.
The Italian coach is having a good season, but for a long time he has been criticized for the lack of flexibility in his schemes and opportunities for other players. Florentino Pérez would have wanted to show him his confidence, but also his concern for this matter. From the club they want to remain calm and assure that a decision with Ancelotti will not be made until the end of the season, when it can be assessed.
The Italian coach has one more season on his contract, but rumors have emerged that he could be chosen to take over from Mancini as Italy coach, who fell through after sitting out the World Cup this week.
