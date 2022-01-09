The arrival of Fabricio Bustos to River was complicated and we remember other novels that did not end with joy for the Millionaire.
Repo markets tend to get us used to having cases that do not materialize, despite the fact that they are news for much of the recess.
A summer in which everyone talked about Walter Montoya. River and Boca went for him and made all kinds of offers. The player ended up going to Sevilla, where things did not turn out as expected and his career began to fall apart.
A story that few remember and that held everyone captive in 2007. El Millonario offered $ 7 million and San Lorenzo did not agree to sell it. “River means growth as a player and gives me another projection for the future”, were the words of the player at that time.
In Gallardo’s early years as River’s coach, there was a player they were always looking for: Diego Polenta. The DT knew him from his time at Nacional and was obsessed with adding him. Due to different circumstances, it always ended up falling.
One of the great protagonists of the pass markets in River. Gallardo insisted for him and went to look for him on several occasions, but the negotiations never ended with a happy ending.
River looked for Cvitanich for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2017. There was a lot of talk about this possible transfer, but it ended up falling. Banfield did not accept the proposal and the player assured that he was comfortable at the club.
