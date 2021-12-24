Eva Espejo, the woman of the moment in Mexican women’s soccer. The champion woman with the Rayadas de Monterrey is backed by several years of success in the sports world. Here in 90min we tell you 5 facts that maybe you did not know about Eva Espejo.
As has been well mentioned, on December 20, 2021, Eva Espejo made history in the league by becoming the first female strategist to lift a league trophy after Rayadas beat Tigres Femenil from eleven steps at the University Stadium. In this way, Eva Espejo’s team, who arrived to reinforce the Rayadas only in this 2021 Apertura, obtained its second star against the staunch rival.
Eva Espejo has been a woman who has been involved with the professionalization of Mexican women’s soccer since day one, since her beginnings as a strategist after announcing the creation of Liga MX Femenil go back to the Cup tournament prior to the official start of the league with the Apertura 2017. In the Cup, Eva led the Tuzas to their first trophy after beating the Xolos Femenil team 9-1 in the final.
Eva Espejo’s beginnings in the world of soccer go back to Mexico City, specifically in 2004 when, being a Pumas fan, she approached Cantera and met Guillermo Vázquez, who encouraged her to become Technical Director.
After her good performances with the Tuzas team, Eva Espejo was recognized by CONCACAF as the coach of the year in 2017, being the first time that a coach from Liga MX Femenil would be awarded in this category.
Years ago, the idea of living off soccer for Mexican women was a dream, for which, despite Eva having qualified as Technical Director and having the necessary preparation to take charge of a soccer team, she secured her future in 2009 by obtaining a Master of Business Administration. Always within the sports field as it is a master’s degree focused on Management and Direction of Sports Entities.
#facts #Eva #Espejo
Leave a Reply